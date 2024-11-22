NORDION BUYS MEDGENIX, BELGIUM

Canadian radio-isotopes and sterilization system specialist Nordion International Inc has acquired the Belgian company Medgenix, which produces and markets products used in the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases.

Details of financial terms are not disclosed, but according to the Toronto Star, the final price is dependent on how well Medgenix performs in the next two years. Based in Fleurus, near Brussels, Med-genix had a turnover of about $40 million last year and employed 160 people.