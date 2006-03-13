Norgine's Moviprep gets UK authorization

UK-based specialty drugmaker Norgine says it has received marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for Moviprep (NRL994), for use as a pre-surgery bowel cleaning product.

The firm, which currently markets products for chronic constipation and cleansing, added that it has recently granted exclusive US marketing rights for Moviprep to Salix Pharmaceuticals, with the compound currently being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration.