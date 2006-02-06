Norgine sees 10% sales rise for 2005

Norgine, a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has announced sales of 171.0 million ($206.7 million) for 2005, an increase of 10% over 2004. This is the 19th consecutive year of double-digit growth for the company.

The sales increase was led by Movicol (macrogol, polyethlene glycol '3350'), the leading European prescription product for the treatment of chronic constipation and fecal impaction in adults and children. In 2005, Movicol saw a 24% increase in sales.

Commenting on the figures, Peter Stein, chief executive, said: "as we enter our centenary year, it is excellent to report that 2005 represented another highly successful year for Norgine."