Norgine sees 10% sales rise for 2005

Norgine, a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has announced sales of 171.0 million ($206.7 million) for 2005, an increase of 10% over 2004. This is the 19th consecutive year of double-digit growth for the company.
The sales increase was led by Movicol (macrogol, polyethlene glycol '3350'), the leading European prescription product for the treatment of chronic constipation and fecal impaction in adults and children. In 2005, Movicol saw a 24% increase in sales.
Commenting on the figures, Peter Stein, chief executive, said: "as we enter our centenary year, it is excellent to report that 2005 represented another highly successful year for Norgine."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze