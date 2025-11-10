North American Vaccine's DTPa-IPV

North American Vaccine has filed applications to market its acellular pertussis, tetanus and diphtheria vaccine, DTPa, in combination with inactivated polio vaccine, in Denmark. If approved, this will be the first DTPa-IPV vaccine to be licensed in Europe. Meantime, the firm has also filed for approval of its DTPa vaccine in Sweden.
