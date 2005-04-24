Northfield Labs' 1st qrt losses widen 137%

Northfield Laboratories has reported a loss of $4.8 million, or $ 0.21 cents per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2004, compared with a loss of $3.5 million, or $0.20 cents per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.
As the US firm expected, the quarter saw significant increases in operating expenses for its pivotal Phase III trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PolyHeme, its human hemoglobin-based oxygen-carrying resuscitative fluid, for patients in hemorrhagic shock following traumatic injuries.
At the close of the quarter, the company, which raised gross proceeds of $77.6 million in February, reported shareholders' equity of $101.4 million, with $102.3 million in cash and securities. The firm notes that, as a development-stage company, it does not directly generate revenues.
