Northfield Labs raises $77.6M in offering

Northfield Laboratories, a US developer of oxygen-carrying blood substitutes, has completed its previously-announced offering of 4.5 million of common stock and an over-allotment option of 675,000 additional shares. The completed offering, for a total of 5,175,000 shares, resulted in gross proceeds to the company of approximately $77.6 million.
UBS Investment Bank acted as sole book-running manager in this offering. SG Cowen was co-lead manager and Harris Nesbitt acted as co-manager.
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