Northfield's Blood Substitute

- Northfield Laboratories' blood substitute PolyHeme is an effective replacement for blood at one-to-one volume ratios, according to the results of a 20-patient Phase II study. Phase II trials will begin later this year, pending US approval of the company's request to implement an informed consent waiver, reports the Pink Sheet.
