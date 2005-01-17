Northfield sees 2nd-qtr loss increase

Northfield Laboratories of the USA has reported a loss of $4.9 million, or $ 0.23 per basic and diluted share, for its fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2004, compared with a loss of $3.6 million, or $0.22 a share, for the corresponding period last year. As expected, significant increases in operating expenses were incurred to conduct, expand, report and support a pivotal Phase III trial, the company said.
At the close of the quarter, the firm reported shareholders' equity of $33.4 million, with $33.9 million in cash. As a development-stage company, Northfield does not generate revenues.
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