Norton Claims MDI Propellant Victory

- Norton Healthcare is claiming victory in a battle with 3M and itssubsidiary Riker over intellectual property regarding the use of non-CFC propellants in metered dose inhaler products. Norton says that in a judgement handed down in a court in London, UK, it successfully argued for the revocation of three of 3M's patents relating to non-CFC propellants on the grounds of "obviousness." Norton now plans to enter the UK market with a non-CFC product early next year.