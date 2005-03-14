Norvasc's therapeutic benefit confirmed

Preliminary results of a large hypertension study affirm the cardiovascular benefits of US drug giant Pfizer's calcium channel blocker Norvasc (amlodipine besylate); patients administered the drug experienced significant reductions in CV and all-cause mortality, and had significantly fewer heart attacks and strokes.
Involving nearly 20,000 patients with high blood pressure, the Pfizer-sponsored, investor-initiated multicenter ASCOT (Anglo-Scandinavian Cardiac Outcomes Trial) study was designed to compare a Norvasc-based regimen with a standard beta blocker.
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