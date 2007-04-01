Norway's Algeta closes $412M offering

On March 26, Algeta, a Norwegian cancer therapeutics company, successfully closed its Initial Public Offering, which was more than two times over-subscribed and was priced in the upper half of the price range at 47 Norwegian kroner per share. Gross proceeds (before over-allotment) amounted to 250.0 million kroner ($41.0 million). The offering took place in conjunction with Algeta's listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the shares are expected to begin trading on March 27. The equity offering attracted a substantial number of international institutional investors, including many European and US investors with a focus on life science investments.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief executive of Algeta, said: "with the recently-announced Phase II data demonstrating a survival benefit for our lead product, Alpharadin, Algeta is at an exciting stage in its development. The funds raised from this offering will now allow us to accelerate the clinical development of Alpharadin and advance our pipeline of preclinical product candidates towards the clinic."

Alpharadin, a novel, bone-seeking radiopharmaceutical based on the alpha particle emitter radium-223, is in two Phase II studies as a potential new treatment for pathologies caused by skeletal metastases from prostate cancer and, based on results to date, is expected to progress into Phase III, the company has previously noted.