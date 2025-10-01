Wednesday 1 October 2025

Noscal Launch In Japan Delayed

7 April 1996

Sankyo will postpone the introduction of Noscal (troglitazone), a novel treatment for diabetes, until new trials to confirm the safety of the drug have been carried out, according to Nikkei English News. Troglitazone has been associated with the development of vascular tumors in mice in an experiment conducted by US researchers.

Sankyo said that it is waiting for the final results of the US study, which should be available by the end of this month, before making a decision on how best to proceed. This will delay the launch of Noscal until at least August, said the firm.

Troglitazone is expected to be an extremely important new product for Sankyo. It was approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare last September, and was scheduled for launch in May. Troglitazone is also in late-stage development by Parke-Davis and Sankyo USA in North America, and in Europe by Glaxo Wellcome and Sankyo Europe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze