Noscal Launch In Japan Delayed

Sankyo will postpone the introduction of Noscal (troglitazone), a novel treatment for diabetes, until new trials to confirm the safety of the drug have been carried out, according to Nikkei English News. Troglitazone has been associated with the development of vascular tumors in mice in an experiment conducted by US researchers.

Sankyo said that it is waiting for the final results of the US study, which should be available by the end of this month, before making a decision on how best to proceed. This will delay the launch of Noscal until at least August, said the firm.

Troglitazone is expected to be an extremely important new product for Sankyo. It was approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare last September, and was scheduled for launch in May. Troglitazone is also in late-stage development by Parke-Davis and Sankyo USA in North America, and in Europe by Glaxo Wellcome and Sankyo Europe.