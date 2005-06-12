NovaDel gets NitroMist appro letter from FDA

New Jersey, USA-based NovaDel Pharma says it has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its New Drug Application for NitroMist (nitroglycerin lingual aerosol), which is indicated for acute relief of an attack or acute prophylaxis of angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease.

The FDA's letter has not identified any clinical issues and so does not require any additional studies, but it has requested that process validation be completed before final clearance can be considered.