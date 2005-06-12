Novadel gets Nitromist FDA approvable letter

US specialty pharmaceutical firm NovaDel has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its New Drug Application for NitroMist (nitroglycerin lingual aerosol), in development for acute relief of an attack or acute prophylaxis of angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease.

The letter did not raise any clinical issues and the firm believes the FDA will give final approval once it completes its previously agreed-to manufacturing process validation commitments. The USA's Par Pharmaceuticals is Novadel's commercialization partner on the drug.