Novagali's oral paclitaxel enters Ph I

France's Novagali Pharma, a biopharmaceutical firm developing novel drug-delivery systems principally in ophthalmology and oncology, has launched a Phase I clinical trial of its oral formulation of the anticancer drug paclitaxel.

According to the Evry-based company, the compound, which is active against a broad range of cancers but generally has to be administered intravenously once every three weeks, has been developed as a self-micro-emulsifying oily formulation which allows oral administration of the chemotherapy while maintaining efficacy and safety.