Novagali's Vekacia gets FDA OD status

French opthalmic drug developer Novagali Pharma says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Vekacia, a cyclosporin-based agent, Orphan Drug designation for vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC). The drug received similar classification from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) in April.
Novagali said that a pivotal Phase III trial of the agent in VKC indicated that both the signs and symptoms of the disease improved following treatment, and showed that it was well tolerated. The firm said that it plans to file the drug with European regulators in the next few weeks.
