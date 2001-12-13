Novametrix in merger talks

The USA's Novametrix Medical Systems says it is presently involved innegotiations with a potential buyer regarding a merger. The unnamed bidder's offer is believed to be $8.00 per share.

Novametrix noted that "there can be no assurance as to whether or when a transaction with the potential acquirer will occur," and said that it will make no further comment about the deal "pending either the announcement of the transaction or abandonment of discussions."