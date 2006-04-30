Novartis' 1st-qtr income reaches $1.95B, up 23.6%, due to 13% sales increase

Swiss drug major Novartis has reported first quarter 2006 sales of $8.30 billion, up 13% on the year-earlier comparable period, led by strong growth in its pharmaceuticals and consumer health divisions which yielded $5.05 billion and $1.81 billion, respectively.

The firm's net income climbed 32% to $1.95 billion, which equates to earnings per share for the period of $0.83, beating Lehman Brothers' estimate of $1.71 billion and EPS of $0.73.

Pharmaceuticals sales lead the way