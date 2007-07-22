Novartis' 2nd-qrt just beats forecasts, with sales up 10%, profits 18% higher

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis has posted a solid set of second-quarter and first-half 2007 results, with generics boosting Sandoz unit but impacting on turnover of the hypertension drug Lotrel (amlodipine besylate and benazepril) in the USA, while its top-selling drugs' revenues grew 17%.
For the second quarter, group turnover was up 10% at $10.12 billion, with net income rising 18% to $2.02 billion, of $0.86 per share. However, the company warned that pharmaceutical sales growth is expected to slow in the second half of this year, mainly due to US generic competition for Lotrel and the antifungal Lamisil (terfenadine) and the suspension of Zelnorm (tegaserod maleate) following a request from the US Food and Drug Administration because of concerns over an increased risk of angina for patients taking the irritable bowel syndrome drug (Marketletter April 9). The three products represented revenues of $2.5 billion in full-year 2006.
Positive reaction from analysts
