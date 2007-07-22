Monday 18 August 2025

Novartis' 2nd-qrt just beats forecasts, with sales up 10%, profits 18% higher

22 July 2007

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis has posted a solid set of second-quarter and first-half 2007 results, with generics boosting Sandoz unit but impacting on turnover of the hypertension drug Lotrel (amlodipine besylate and benazepril) in the USA, while its top-selling drugs' revenues grew 17%.

For the second quarter, group turnover was up 10% at $10.12 billion, with net income rising 18% to $2.02 billion, of $0.86 per share. However, the company warned that pharmaceutical sales growth is expected to slow in the second half of this year, mainly due to US generic competition for Lotrel and the antifungal Lamisil (terfenadine) and the suspension of Zelnorm (tegaserod maleate) following a request from the US Food and Drug Administration because of concerns over an increased risk of angina for patients taking the irritable bowel syndrome drug (Marketletter April 9). The three products represented revenues of $2.5 billion in full-year 2006.

Positive reaction from analysts

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 15
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 15
17 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
MASH win for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy
16 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first new fibromyalgia treatment in over 15 years
16 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Costco opts out of selling mifepristone after activist pressure
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Swiss government meets Roche and Novartis over US tariff risks
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
HHS revives long-defunct task force on safer childhood vaccines
15 August 2025
Biotechnology
Precigen soars on full FDA approval of Papzimeos
15 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze