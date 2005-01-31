Novartis' Aclasta gets CHMP recommendation

Europe's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive opinion for Novartis' Aclasta (zoledronic acid 5mg solution for infusion) for use as a treatment of Paget's disease in the bone in all European Union member states as well as Norway and Iceland. A decision is expected later this year, the Swiss drugmaker said.
The recommendation is centered on data from pivotal clinical studies which evaluated Paget's disease in patients receiving a single 5mg intravenous infusion of the agent over 15 minutes versus the current standard oral bisphosphonate therapy, Sanofi-Aventis' Actonel (risedronate).
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