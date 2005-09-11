Novartis among global brand leaders

Swiss drug major Novartis says that it has been ranked, for the first time, in the top 100 global brands for 2005, entering at 43rd place. With a brand value of $7.75 billion, Novartis is the strongest pharmaceutical brand after Pfizer (number 31, brand value: $9.98 billion) and ranks ahead of Johnson & Johnson (91: $3.04 billion).

The list, published jointly by Business Week and Interbrand since 1999, is one of the world's most prestigious business rankings, says Novartis, noting that it not only reflects the strength of the corporate brand and reputation, but also boosts the image of the listed companies among their key stakeholders.