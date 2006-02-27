Novartis and Alnylam enter RNAi avian flu R&D accord

Swiss drug major Novartis and the USA's Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have entered a new collaboration to develop therapeutics for pandemic flu based on RNA interference. Financial terms were not disclosed. The two companies already have a multi-year alliance signed in September 2005 that is focused on the discovery of innovative therapeutics based on RNAi across multiple disease areas in the Novartis research portfolio.
