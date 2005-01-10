Novartis and Bayer Vital form Emselex alliance

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has entered into a collaboration with Bayer Vital, a division of German drugmaker Bayer HealthCare, for the commercialization and distribution in Germany of Emselex (darifenacin hydrobromide) 7.5mg and 15mg, a novel once-daily M3 selective receptor antagonist for the treatment of overactive bladder.

Under the terms of the accord, Novartis retains its ownership of the European Union marketing authorization for the agent, while Bayer Vital gains exclusive commercialization rights for the drug in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed.