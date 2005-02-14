Novartis and Otsuka sign licensing deal

Swiss drug major Novartis has in-licensed rebamipide, an investigational therapy currently in Phase III US clinical trials for dry eye, from Otsuka Pharmaceutical of Japan.
Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, Novartis has obtained an exclusive worldwide licence for the drug, with the right to sub-licence, except in Japan and certain Asian countries, in return for an upfront fee and annual royalties.
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