Novartis and SeBo GmbH sign hyperphosphatemia drug accord

Swiss drug major Novartis has signed an agreement with SeBo GmbH of Germany to acquire the global rights for a novel oral phosphate binder in development for the treatment of elevated serum phosphate levels in late or end-stage renal disease patients. Under the terms of the agreement, which were not fully disclosed, Novartis has obtained the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize this hyperphosphatemia drug for patients with chronic kidney disease or those already on dialysis.
