Novartis bids $4.5B to buy rest of Chiron

In a move that would give it a significant stake in the global vaccines market, Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has offered to acquire the remaining 57.8% of the outstanding shares it does not already own of US firm Chiron for $40.00 a share in cash, or some $4.5 billion in total, valuing the latter at $7.8 billion, a premium of 10% to its closing price on August 31, the day before the announcement. Novartis bought 42.2% of Chiron in 1995.
Chiron, which has seen its shares battered since last year after production problems at its vaccines facility in Liverpool, UK, leading to dramatic shortages, especially in the USA, for its influenza products (Marketletters passim), issued a statement saying that its board of directors (excluding three Novartis members) "will thoroughly evaluate the offer in due course."
...as FDA clears Liverpool plant
