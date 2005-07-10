Novartis buys rights to Arrow's RSV drug

Switzerland's largest drugmaker, Novartis, says it has entered an exclusive global license deal with the UK's Arrow Therapeutics for A-60444, a first-in-class therapy which is being assessed in Phase II trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infections.
The Swiss group has obtained the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the agent as well as to back-up compounds and first negotiation on follow-up candidates. In return, Arrow is due an upfront fee of $10.0 million, milestone payments of up to $217.0 million and sales-based royalties following market introduction.
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