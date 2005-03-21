Novartis CEO warns EMEA of dangers to innovation of drug safety "over-reaction"

While safety is now the leading issue for medicines regulators worldwide, overcautiousness in the evaluation process runs the risk of stifling innovation, and this would be the "worst" outcome, according to Daniel Vasella, chief executive of Novartis AG.
Speaking at a meeting in London, UK, to mark the 10th anniversary of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), Dr Vasella warned against giving in to the temptation to over-react to recent safety concerns by requiring enormous clinical trials as a pre-requisite for a new product's approval. There must be no artificial or bureaucratic barriers to patients' access to medicines, he added.
A paper given on behalf of the European Commission vice president responsible for enterprise and industry, Gunter Verheugen, noted that recent withdrawals have shown the full safety profile of all products cannot be known at the time of authorization, so systems must be in place to learn more about products' safety, once they are marketed. The recent European Union pharmaceutical legislation update has given new tools to regulatory and the industry, such as risk management plans and conditional marketing authorizations, said Mr Verheugen, who was prevented from attending the meeting by illness and whose paper was given by Horst Reichenbach, director general of the Commission DG for Enterprise and Industry. An ongoing study by the Commission into the system's robustness should reveal whether these measures are sufficient, he added.
