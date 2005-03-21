Saturday 8 November 2025

Novartis CEO warns EMEA of dangers to innovation of drug safety "over-reaction"

21 March 2005

While safety is now the leading issue for medicines regulators worldwide, overcautiousness in the evaluation process runs the risk of stifling innovation, and this would be the "worst" outcome, according to Daniel Vasella, chief executive of Novartis AG.

Speaking at a meeting in London, UK, to mark the 10th anniversary of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), Dr Vasella warned against giving in to the temptation to over-react to recent safety concerns by requiring enormous clinical trials as a pre-requisite for a new product's approval. There must be no artificial or bureaucratic barriers to patients' access to medicines, he added.

A paper given on behalf of the European Commission vice president responsible for enterprise and industry, Gunter Verheugen, noted that recent withdrawals have shown the full safety profile of all products cannot be known at the time of authorization, so systems must be in place to learn more about products' safety, once they are marketed. The recent European Union pharmaceutical legislation update has given new tools to regulatory and the industry, such as risk management plans and conditional marketing authorizations, said Mr Verheugen, who was prevented from attending the meeting by illness and whose paper was given by Horst Reichenbach, director general of the Commission DG for Enterprise and Industry. An ongoing study by the Commission into the system's robustness should reveal whether these measures are sufficient, he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze