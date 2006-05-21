Novartis/Chugai launch Femara in Japan

Swiss drug major Novartis and Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical have together launched Femara (letrozole), an aromatase inhibitor for post menopausal breast cancers.

According to the firms, the market size for the agent has reached about $20.0 billion yen and is expected to reach some 30.0 billion in 2010. The market has an annual growth rate of 30% in Japan, where 40,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year. Among these, 60%-70% are post menopausal and thus suitable for Femara.