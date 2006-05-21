Novartis/Chugai launch Femara in Japan

Swiss drug major Novartis and Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical have together launched Femara (letrozole), an aromatase inhibitor for post menopausal breast cancers.
According to the firms, the market size for the agent has reached about $20.0 billion yen and is expected to reach some 30.0 billion in 2010. The market has an annual growth rate of 30% in Japan, where 40,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year. Among these, 60%-70% are post menopausal and thus suitable for Femara.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze