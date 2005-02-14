Novartis considers limited initial approval of Prexige in the USA

Swiss drug giant Novartis is considering applying for limited approval of its analgesic Prexige (lumiracoxib) in the USA, until the agent's risks to cardiovascular health are better understood, a spokesman told the Marketletter confirming a Wall Street Journal report.
Novartis' head of drug development, Joerg Reinhardt, told the WSJ that the company may seek US regulatory approval initially for the treatment of pain in patients with severe gastrointestinal problems who are intolerant to analgesics known to aggravate the stomach, instead of applying for full clearance which would include the treatment of arthritic and acute pain.
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