Novartis' Enablex cleared for OAB in USA

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has received approval for Enablex (darifenacin) 7.5mg and 15 mg extended-release tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge incontinence.
The drug, a once-daily therapy which blocks the M3 receptor primarily responsible for bladder muscle contraction, is due for launch in early 2005, Novartis said. Analysts are forecasting annual peak sales of Enablex at around $745 million-$1 billion by 2011.
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