Novartis enters cancer accord with Astex

Swiss drug major Novartis has entered a strategic alliance with UK biotechnology firm Astex Therapeutics focused on R&D and commercialization of novel cell-cycle control drugs for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.
Under the terms of the deal, Novartis obtains worldwide licensing rights to Astex' investigational agent AT9311, currently completing preclinical studies, as well as an option for a global license to a parenteral cell-cycle inhibitor, AT7519, which is currently in Phase I trials.
In addition, the two companies have agreed to establish a new drug discovery alliance focused on the identification of novel inhibitors of other cell-cycle control enzymes. In the USA, Astex will have the option to co-market oncology products developed through the accord.
