Novartis' Exelon gets positive opinion from the EU's CMPH, hopeful of 2006 approval

Swiss drug major Novartis has received a positive opinion from Europe's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommending that, later this year, the European Commission granst Marketing Authorization for Exelon (rivastigmine tartrate), its drug candidate for the symptomatic treatment of mild-to-moderately severe dementia associated with idiopathic Parkinson's disease.
The decision coincides with the approval of Exelon as the first treatment for dementia associated with PD in Switzerland. The agent has already received marketing authorization for this indication in several Latin American countries, including Brazil.
Solid trial data in support
