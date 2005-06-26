Novartis extends expiration date on Eon Labs offer

Basel, Switzerland-headquartered Novartis says that Zodnas Acquisition, its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, is extending the expiry date of its cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding public shares of US generic drugmaker Eon Labs (Marketletter February 28) from the prior date on June 20, until the end of the next working day. Accordingly, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire on July 1. However, if they are not accepted for payment by July 21, shareholders will be able to withdraw their tendered shares any time after July 21, before they are taken as payment.
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