Monday 11 August 2025

Novartis files Estradot in the EU

6 August 2001

Novartis has applied for marketing authorization for Estradot(transdermal 17-beta estradiol) in the European Union.

Estradot is claimed to be a convenient way of administering hormone replacement therapy, offering improved adhesion and reduced skin irritation over previous technology.

The product, which was recently approved in the Netherlands, was developed and is manufactured by Noven and is licensed to Novartis in all countries outside the USA and Japan (Marketletter November 13, 2000). In the USA, Estradot is co-marketed as VivelleDot by both companies.

