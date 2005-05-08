Novartis files Exjade in USA and EU

Novartis, Switzerland's leading pharmaceutical firm, has filed Exjade (deferasirox), the first and only once-daily oral iron chelator for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions, with the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

An easy-to-administer, novel oral iron chelator, the once-daily agent was developed to address the needs of patients who have been using the firm's more inconvenient and painful Desferal (deferoxamine) injection treatment for the condition, a life-threatening cumulative toxicity which results from blood transfusions.

The filings are based on data from Phase III clinical trials, which demonstrated that Exjade led to the maintenance or reduction of absolute liver iron concentration in regularly transfused subjects with different underlying diseases.