Novartis files Myfortic in Europe

Novartis Pharma has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application inEurope for its antimetabolite Myfortic (enteric-coated mycophenolate acid), in combination with Neoral (ciclosporin microemulsion) and corticosteroids, for the prevention of acute rejection in renal transplant patients. The submission is based on the results of 11 clinical trials in patients receiving Neoral-based immunosuppressant therapy which demonstrated that the enteric coating of the drug allows direct delivery and absorption in the ileum but not in the stomach.
