Novartis gets broader FDA indication, for heart failure, on Diovan

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis' Diovan (valsartan), the most-prescribed angiotensin receptor blocker worldwide, for a new indication - that of reducing cardiovascular death in patients at high risk (with left ventricular failure or left ventricular dysfunction) following a heart attack.
The FDA has also expanded the drug's heart-failure labeling, so that Diovan can now be prescribed in a broader range of heart failure patients and is no longer limited to those intolerant of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors.
Novartis notes that Diovan is now the only agent in its class across the world indicated to treat high blood pressure, high-risk heart-attack survivors and people with heart failure. This US approval follows shortly after marketing authorizations were granted for Diovan in 14 European Union member states (Marketletter June 20) and other countries around the world to treat people who have survived a recent heart attack and those with heart failure, it noted.
