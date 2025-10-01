Novartis Gets Go-Ahead From US FTC

Provisional approval has been granted by the US Federal Trade Commission for the creation of Novartis from the merger of the two Swiss companies Sandoz and Ciba. The merger was entered into the Commercial Register on December 20, the date of the formal founding of the firm, and shares in Novartis were due to begin trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange on December 23. The merger is to be conducted through an exchange of shares.

The US clearance is the last hurdle for the establishment of Novartis, with the European authorities having given approval in July. It has taken the FTC nine months to grant the approval from March, when the two firms first declared their intentions to merge.

Alex Krauer, chairman of Novartis, said that the nine-month wait was "understandable and not extraordinary", when he announced the clearance on December 17. He also said that the companies had known that there would be conditions to the clearance by the FTC.