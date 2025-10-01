Novartis Gets Go-Ahead From US FTC

Provisional approval has been granted by the US Federal Trade Commission for the creation of Novartis from the merger of the two Swiss companies Sandoz and Ciba. The merger was entered into the Commercial Register on December 20, the date of the formal founding of the firm, and shares in Novartis were due to begin trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange on December 23. The merger is to be conducted through an exchange of shares.
The US clearance is the last hurdle for the establishment of Novartis, with the European authorities having given approval in July. It has taken the FTC nine months to grant the approval from March, when the two firms first declared their intentions to merge.
Alex Krauer, chairman of Novartis, said that the nine-month wait was "understandable and not extraordinary", when he announced the clearance on December 17. He also said that the companies had known that there would be conditions to the clearance by the FTC.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze