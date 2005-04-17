Novartis gives update on generics acquisitions

Swiss drug major Novartis says that it has made submissions to European and US regulatory authorities seeking approval to acquire the generic pharmaceutical companies Hexal AG of Germany and Eon Labs of the USA, which will be integrated into its generics drug unit Sandoz, as announced earlier this year (Marketletter February 28).
Novartis filed on April 4 for European Commission clearance under the Merger Control Regulation for the acquisition of privately-held Hexal.
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