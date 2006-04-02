Novartis' IBS drug rejected by EU regulators

The European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) review committee has recommended against the approval of Swiss drug major Novartis' Zelnorm (tegaserod) for the treatment of women suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

This advice followed an appeal procedure undertaken by the firm in December 2005 after the first time that the EMEA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended that the European Commission not approve the serotonin-4 receptor blocker.

Commenting on the CHMP's decision, James Shannon, head of global drug development at Novartis Pharma, said he was disappointed, especially given that its application was supported by an extensive clinical trials program, as well as data from its use by nearly four million patients in more than 30 countries, including the USA, Canada and Switzerland, which "clearly demonstrate the clinical benefits, efficacy and safety of Zelnorm."