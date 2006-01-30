Novartis Japan report on lifestyle-related diseases

Novartis Pharma says that when the company's researchers asked 1,000 people in Japan as part of its Lifestyle-related Diseases: Awareness and Reality survey from December 21 to 25, 2005, 66.7% of the respondents answered that they are worried that they may develop lifestyle-related diseases in the future.
About 54.8% of the respondents (63.2% of males and 46.4% of females) said they have an annual medical checkup and, of those, 53.6% said that they were asked to have another round of checkups. However, 31% confessed that they did not go for a recheck.
When asked the reasons why they did not go, 61.3% answered that they did not have any subjective synptomsfollowed by "too much bother" (37.2%) and no time (27.7%).
