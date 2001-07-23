Novartis launches Zelmac in 1st market

Novartis has launched its irritable bowel syndrome treatment Zelmac(tegaserod) in Mexico, the first market for the drug. The company estimates that IBS affects 16%-21% of the Mexican population.

The Mexican launch is a boost for Zelmac, which was rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration last month after the agency cited concerns about higher rates of abdominal operations (in particular gall bladder surgery) in patients using the drug versus those taking placebo in trials (Marketletter June 25). Furthermore, the company decided to withdraw its marketing application for Zelmac in the European Union in early June, after it failed to reach agreement with the Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products regarding the efficacy of the 5-HT4 partial agonist (Marketletter June 11).

Zomaril setback