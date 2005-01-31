Novartis reports another record year but fourth quarter disappoints

Swiss drug major Novartis saw its profit inch up just 1% for the fourth quarter of 2004, as results were impacted by charges for upcoming litigation in the USA and a reshuffle of its generics division Sandoz.
The company was hit by one-time costs of $120 million for the quarter, including $37 million in restructuring charges for Sandoz and a sum of $51 million in provisions for legal liabilities with regards to a US Department of Justice investigation of the market for enteral pumps, used to treat intestinal problems.
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