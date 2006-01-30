Novartis reports strong Ph III results for SPP100

Swiss drug major Novartis has reported positive Phase III results on SPP100 (aliskiren, Rasilez), a hypertension drug co-developed with Speedel, as a monotherapy and in co-administered with Pzifer's Norvasc (amlodipine) and King Pharma's Altace (ramipril).
Novartis says it is on track for first regulatory submission of the agent in the USA in early 2006 and in the European Union in the fourth quarter, as a monotherapy treatment, and in combination with other anti-hypertensive therapies, based on trials from over 8,000 patients.
SPP100 is the first-in-class once-daily oral renin inhibitor being developed for the condition, which Speedel in-licensed from Novartis and successfully developed through Phases I and II before Novartis exercised a license-back option in 2002.
