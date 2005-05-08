Novartis' research strategy to focus on molecular pathways shared by diseases

At a recent investor conference held by Switzerland's pharmaceutical leader Novartis to tout progress at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, its senior scientists showcased a new research strategy, which has honed its focus on molecular pathways potentially shared by various diseases as an organizing concept in the discovery of novel agents that address unmet medical needs.
NIBR, the global pharmaceutical research organization of Novartis set up in May 2002 to ensure continued innovation and a stream of novel drug candidates flowing through the company's pipeline, aims to target key cellular pathways that may play a role in the underlying mechanism causing various diseases.
This approach moves away from traditional pharmaceutical development which has, to date, largely relied on the identification of specific drug targets, but is now steadily shifting towards the discovery of interacting pathways of proteins and compounds to hit critical nodes within signaling pathways in order to change the disease-causing mechanism.
