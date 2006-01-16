Novartis says "no" to bid for Berna Biotech

Pharmaceutical major Novartis has finally said that it will not make an offer for the fellow Switzerland-based biotechnology vaccines producer Berna Biotech, having previously stated it was considering such an option (Marketletter January 2 & 9). The statement leaves the way open for the previously-announced acquisition by the Netherlands biotechnology group Crucell. Berna's shares dropped 8.6% to 14.20 Swiss francs on the news.

Novartis said it had decided against an acquisition after an assessment of the company and the potential benefits and risks of a deal. The Swiss major has also, meanwhile, confirmed its lack of interest in another Swiss biotechnology enterprise, Serono, which put itself up for a possible sale last year (Marketletters passim). Crucell is now expected to forge ahead, supported by the Berna board, to undertake a share exchange deal and a merger of the two companies. Berna's supervisory board has repeated its acceptance of Crucell's original offer made in December 2005.

Berna shareholders were expected to approve the deal as the Marketletter went to press. Crucell is offering 0.447 of its own shares for a Berna share which currently stand at about 15.65 Swiss francs, after rising markedly since December. This all-share bid values the Swiss group at around 591.0 million francs ($462.6 million).