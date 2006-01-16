Saturday 8 November 2025

Novartis says "no" to bid for Berna Biotech

16 January 2006

Pharmaceutical major Novartis has finally said that it will not make an offer for the fellow Switzerland-based biotechnology vaccines producer Berna Biotech, having previously stated it was considering such an option (Marketletter January 2 & 9). The statement leaves the way open for the previously-announced acquisition by the Netherlands biotechnology group Crucell. Berna's shares dropped 8.6% to 14.20 Swiss francs on the news.

Novartis said it had decided against an acquisition after an assessment of the company and the potential benefits and risks of a deal. The Swiss major has also, meanwhile, confirmed its lack of interest in another Swiss biotechnology enterprise, Serono, which put itself up for a possible sale last year (Marketletters passim). Crucell is now expected to forge ahead, supported by the Berna board, to undertake a share exchange deal and a merger of the two companies. Berna's supervisory board has repeated its acceptance of Crucell's original offer made in December 2005.

Berna shareholders were expected to approve the deal as the Marketletter went to press. Crucell is offering 0.447 of its own shares for a Berna share which currently stand at about 15.65 Swiss francs, after rising markedly since December. This all-share bid values the Swiss group at around 591.0 million francs ($462.6 million).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze