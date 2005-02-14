Novartis seeks German generics buy

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis is seeking to acquire German generics companies in order to expand its existing operation in the non-branded drug sector. The Swiss group is reportedly engaged in talks with the number two on the German generics market, Hexal AG.
The aim of the talks is either to acquire Hexal en bloc or purchase a strategically-significant interest in some form or another. However, neither firm has confirmed that negotiations are underway and a Novartis spokesman said the company never comments on market rumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze