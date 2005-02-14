Novartis seeks German generics buy

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis is seeking to acquire German generics companies in order to expand its existing operation in the non-branded drug sector. The Swiss group is reportedly engaged in talks with the number two on the German generics market, Hexal AG.

The aim of the talks is either to acquire Hexal en bloc or purchase a strategically-significant interest in some form or another. However, neither firm has confirmed that negotiations are underway and a Novartis spokesman said the company never comments on market rumors.