Novartis sees strong performance with record results in 2005

30 January 2006

Swiss Pharmaceutical major Novartis says that its net sales for 2005 increased 14% to $32.21 billion, with turnover from its pharmaceutical arm, generic drug division Sandoz and consumer health business increasing 10%, 54% and 8%, respectively. The announcement was made at the firm's annual press briefing, held in Basel, Switzerland.

The meeting, which was led by Novartis' chairman and chief executive, Daniel Vasella, covered the performance of the company's pharmaceutical arm, its generic drug business, Sandoz, and the growth of its consumer health, vaccine and diagnostic divisions. As stated previously, the firm reported a net increase of 14%, key to this, according to Dr Vasella, was the sale of pharmaceuticals which accounted for 63% of the net income hike. Dr Vasella commented that many of Novartis' leading brands had made a beneficial contribution, these included: Diovan (valsartan), which achieved sales in 2005 of around $3.7 billion and has become the leading angiotensin-receptor blocker; Lotrel (amlodipine/benazepril) the firm's combination treatment for hypertension which reached blockbuster status in 2005 with sales of $1.1 billion; and Gleevec/ Glivec (imatinib mesylate), which, as part of the company's oncology line, produced sales of around $2.2 billion in 2005.

In addition, the company reported the continued success, outside the USA, of its opthalmics product Visudyne (verteporfin), used in the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration which yielded sales of $484.0 million in 2005. In the USA, sales of Visudyne declined, due in large part says the firm, to competition from off-label products which have begun to be used in AMD treatment. Net sales of Neoral/Sandimmun (cyclosporine for microemulsion), the immunosuppressant used in the treatment of transplant patients, declined 1%, which the firm says is due to the impact of generic competition.

