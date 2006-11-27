Novartis selects 2nd candidate from R&D deal

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Vernalis says that Swiss drug major Novartis has selected the second compound as a preclinical development candidate, under the R&D collaboration that exists bvetween the two companies. The accord, which was established in 2002 (Marketletter passim), is focused on developing oncology treatments that target the molecular chaperone, heat shock protein 90, which is thought to play a role in the signalling pathway of numerous types of cancer.
The compound in question, according to the Winnersh-headquartered firm, has potential as an intravenous treatment for both solid tumor and hematological cancers. It explained that Novartis' selection of the agent, which was identified using the UK company's proprietary fragment-based drug discovery platform, triggers the payment of a $1.5 million milestone fee.
